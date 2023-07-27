SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas woman has died following a crash near the Saline/Ottawa County Line.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of North Ohio Street, just south of Ottawa Road.

Investigators say Shirley Rodriguez, 65, of Longford, was driving north on Ohio in a 1999 Chevy Tahoe when she lost control of the SUV and entered the ditch.

The sheriff’s office says Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by EMS to the hospital, where she died.

No one else was hurt in the accident.