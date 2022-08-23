LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 56-year-old Lawrence woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $5,000 for filing what the state alleged were false billing claims, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Terri Lisa Schwager agreed to a consent judgment approved on Aug. 19 by Douglas County District Court Judge Mark Simpson. Schwager agreed to repay the Kansas Medicaid program $5,085.62 to resolve the state’s civil lawsuit alleging violations of the Kansas False Claims Act. Schwager also agreed to pay $5,085.62 in fines and $2,700.35 for investigative costs incurred by the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of the attorney general’s office.

Investigators determined that Schwager served as the personal care attendant for her adult son, who is a Medicaid beneficiary. The investigation revealed that between January 2018 and March 2022, she provided her confidential user information to her son, who logged into an app 91 times, indicating that his mother was providing services. Additionally, investigators determined that Schwager worked as an emergency room nurse in Olathe when the claims were logged.

The Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of Schmidt’s office investigated the case.