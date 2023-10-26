NIOTAZE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 54-year-old woman died following a crash on U.S. Highway 166.

It happened in Chautauqua County, on Highway 166 west of Peru shortly before 7:30 Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a teenager was driving east on the highway when she crossed into westbound lanes and struck a Dodge Charger driven by a 38-year-old Illinois man.

Troopers say the Charger then struck an eastbound Kia Soul driven by Pamela Long of Niotaze. Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children were in the car with Long. Because of their age, the patrol did not release if they were injured due to their privacy policy.

The driver of the Charger was taken to Sedan Hospital with potentially serious injuries. The teen driver in the first vehicle was also transported to the hospital but was not injured in the crash.