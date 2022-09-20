TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Kansas has been seriously injured in a rollover crash on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 8 a.m., the 26-year-old woman from Ellis was driving a 2008 Buick Lucerne southbound on County Road 380.

The KHP says the woman lost control of her car after crossing County Road H, causing her to swerve and enter the east ditch. Her car then tripped and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.