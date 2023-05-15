SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 12:30 p.m., the 60-year-old from Gypsum was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango eastbound on Kansas Highway 4, two miles north of Assaria when she left the roadway and drove into the south ditch.

The KHP says she overcorrected her vehicle to the left, which caused it to overturn, rolling onto K4 and coming to a rest in the north ditch on its tires.

The woman was taken to an area health center with suspected serious injuries.