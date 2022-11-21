NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department.

Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code.

The calls are false. The county says no one will ever call you.

Any fundraising by fire departments in Kay County would likely come by mail. If you receive a call like that, hang up and call 580-362-3250 to report it to authorities.