PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Pittsburg State University announced a partnership to build a regional crime center and lab on the campus.

A joint press release from the university and KBI says the new state-of-the-art crime center and laboratory would not only serve the KBI and law enforcement in southeast Kansas but also provide educational opportunities for students at the university interested in forensic science and criminal justice careers. It would also replace the offices the KBI currently rents that were originally constructed in the 1950s.

“The bureau has faced numerous challenges in its current location and must transition to a reliable facility that will address our current and future needs,” said KBI Director Tony Mattivi. “Our goal is to not only meet the requirements of the KBI but also fulfill the needs of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in the region. We also hope this facility will encourage additional interested students to pursue criminal justice careers.”

According to the release, the facility will be modeled after a similar facility that is currently on the Washburn University campus in Topeka. Though still in the planning stages, it is hoped that by bringing multiple agencies together, along with the partnership with the school, the facility will help address the fentanyl crisis, violent crime, and internet crimes against children.

It would offer space for the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pittsburg Police Department, the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Pittsburg State University Police Department.

Once constructed, the center would house the regional office of the KBI. It would also include an evidence control center where regional law enforcement can submit and return evidence, a drug chemistry lab, and a child victims unit.

The news release says the new facility will also include a garage for collecting evidence, vehicles linked to crimes, an indoor shooting range, a state-of-the-art training room, classroom space, collaboration space, a crime scene simulation for students, and a secure space for classified or law enforcement sensitive matters.

The university will also expand its criminal justice field programs to double the number of graduates.

The cost is estimated at $40 million, which will be covered by a mix of state and federal funding. Ground is expected to be broken in January 2025, with the facility completed by July 2026.

The partnership between the KBI and and university begins immediately. The agency will soon move into a temporary facility on campus to be built inside the Tyler Research Center, the current location of Pittsburg State’s National Institute for Materials Advancement.

“It will provide great opportunities for our students to be able to learn from real-life scenarios, and we’re really appreciative of the fact that the KBI is interested in working with us,” said Howard Smith, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

