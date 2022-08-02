NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of a man.

On Monday evening, August 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested without incident near Iowa Street and 2600 Road, in Allen County. She was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 34-year-old Blake Pearson, which occurred on July 25.

Fox also was booked on additional charges from a separate, unrelated incident that occurred in Chanute on July 6.

The case will be prosecuted by the Neosho County Attorney.