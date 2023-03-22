WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people in Osawatomie and La Cygne were arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of drug distribution after the execution of two search warrants.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said the investigation began in December 2022 when the Osawatomie Police Department developed information about drug sales in the area.

On March 22, KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants at a house in rural Osawatomie and two houses in La Cygne. During the searches, the KBI says law enforcement found methamphetamine and over $12,000 in cash.

Over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, some of which the KBI said is believed to contain fentanyl.

Six people aged 45 to 60 were arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail. KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.