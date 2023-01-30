WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man in Wamego on Sunday, Jan. 29.

It happened at a home in the 1000 block of Ash St., Lot 29. A caller informed authorities that he found his friend dead inside.

The Wamego Police Department arrived and found the man on the bathroom floor, according to Melissa Underwood, a KBI spokeswoman. He has not been identified.

The KBI responded to assist in the investigation around 4:30 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.