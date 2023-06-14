WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is working with the Finney County Sheriff’s Office in Garden City on Wednesday night.

The investigation prompted a heavy police presence south of Garden City in the 600 block of Telegram Ave.

A spokesperson for the KBI says the two law enforcement agencies are serving a search warrant in connection to the disappearance of Alexander “AJ” Perez.

