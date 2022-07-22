WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in a rural area of Ellsworth County on Tuesday morning.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in for an ambulance. The caller said a person was unresponsive and not breathing in a field.

When first responders arrived, they found the body. A viewer told KSN News that the person was decapitated and had no hands, but the sheriff’s office said that is not correct.

So far, authorities have not released the victim’s name or the cause of death. We will update this story as we get more information.