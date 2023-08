NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Ness County Tuesday morning.

The KBI says the shooting involved law enforcement officers, but no officers were injured. A KBI spokesperson said, “One subject was hospitalized.”

The KBI has not released the location or the details of the shooting.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.