WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.

A news release from the KBI says on Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman requesting law enforcement assistance in Horton.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man’s body, later identified as Gene Dunlap, 56, in the attic of the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI is calling this a suspicious death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.