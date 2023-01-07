WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The death of a resident at Lansing Correctional Facility is currently under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Gary Raburn, 62, died on Jan. 6, Friday night at the facility. A news release from the KBI says an investigation showed that just before 8:30 p.m., corrections officers were summoned to a two-person cell by an inmate.

The release says when they arrived, they found Raburn unresponsive in the cell. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the KBI.

A news release stated Raburn was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County for two counts of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act and was admitted to the facility on March 14, 2022.

KDOC said Raburn’s underlying offenses were from Neosho County for one count of aggravated kidnapping in 2005 and a 2017 Sedgwick County violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act, according to a news release from KDOC.