WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead following a police chase and officer-involved shooting.

A news release from Cherokee County says the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI on Jan. 16 around 8:30 p.m. to request assistance investigating the shooting.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 14, a woman called 911 from a house in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another man. The armed man then left the house in a Ford F-250, according to the release.

The KBI says deputies spotted the pickup truck, later identified as Phillip Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska, did not stop and engaged in a short vehicle pursuit. The truck came to a stop near the intersection of SE 100th Street and SE Messer Road.

The release says Doerr got out of the truck while firing a handgun at deputies. Multiple rounds from his gun hit a patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line.

Shortly after, deputies say they heard a single gunshot coming from the treed area. They called for drone assistance and found Doerr at approximately 8 p.m. dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation is still ongoing.