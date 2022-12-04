CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday in Chanute, Kan.

According to an investigation by KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team, around 4:50 p.m., 43-year-old Casey Dye, from Petrolia, Kan., came into the ACSO and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies.

The KBI says shortly after, law enforcement officers found a dead man in a car inside an automotive glass shop in Chanute.

The KBI has identified the victim as 45-year-old Ryan Holcomb, of Chanute. He had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dye was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the KBI. The KBI states that formal charges are pending and that additional charges are expected.

The KBI says that investigators allege Dye killed Holcomb on Saturday morning at a rural property in Allen County and then moved his body to the business in Chanute, where he was later discovered.

An investigation is ongoing.