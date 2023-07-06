WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Liberal.

The KBI says Ricky Moore, 71, is missing and was last seen leaving his house near 14th St. and North New York Avenue in Liberal on July 3 at 6:30 a.m.

He did not show up for work or other activities he frequents, which is unlike him.

Moore is a black male who stands around 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He walks with a cane due to concerns with his balance.

Officials say he does not own a vehicle, and officers say he may not be in the area.

If you see Moore, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Liberal Police/Seward County Communications at (620) 626-0141.