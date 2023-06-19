TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A white powder sent to Kansas lawmakers and public officials on Friday has tested negative for biological agents of concern.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are handling the case.

The KBI says approximately 100 letters containing the powder had been received across the state.

A small sample of the letters containing powder was sent to a laboratory that specializes in testing biological samples. Preliminary tests have returned from this lab indicating the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern. The KBI says further and more complete testing will be conducted on the additional letters collected to determine the substance’s components.