TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released its 2021 Domestic Violence, Stalking and Sexual Assault in Kansas Report.

According to the KBI, the report represents data based on the most accurate information available reflecting domestic violence, rape, stalking, sodomy and sexual battery incidents as reported by law enforcement. The data was compiled using the Kansas Incident-Based Reporting System (KIBRS).

KIBRS enables crime information from standard offense and arrest reports to be entered manually or submitted electronically from Kansas law enforcement agencies.

Prominent statistics in the data as reported by the KBI include:

One domestic violence murder was reported every 11 days, 9 hours, 45 minutes and 4 seconds.

One domestic violence incident was reported every 23 minutes and 16 seconds.

Law enforcement made a domestic violence arrest every 47 minutes and 22 seconds.

One rape was reported, in Kansas, every 7 hours, 19 minutes and 6 seconds.

Each of the crimes being analyzed in this report is believed to be significantly underreported to law enforcement, according to the KBI. To see the full 111-page document from the KBI, click here.

To call the Kansas Crisis Hotline, dial 1-888-END-ABUSE (1-888-363-2287). This is a toll-free, 24-hour statewide crisis hotline developed to link victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking to crisis programs across Kansas.