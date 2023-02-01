WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released the victim’s name in a death investigation in Wamego.

The KBI says Justin L. Meyer, 47, of Wamego, was found dead around 1 p.m. on Sunday at a home in the 1000 block of Ash St. Lot 29. A man called 911 after finding his friend dead. Police arrived to investigate and located Meyer in the bathroom.

As the case unfolded, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI were asked to assist in the investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team were notified.

While originally labeled a suspicious death, the KBI says the evidence is not suggesting foul play occurred, but investigators are awaiting the final autopsy report.