KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The city’s aviation department hopes thousands of people are ready to show KCI’s new terminal a little love.

Build KCI announced Thursday morning that a simulation testing all aspects of the new terminal will take place on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Nearly 12,000 people applied to be a volunteer that helps test the terminal during the simulation.

Each selected volunteer will be assigned a task. It will include everything from driving to the airport to drop off a passenger to finding a gate and walking down a new jetway.

Build KCI says selected applicants will be notified by email next week.

The airport announced Wednesday that the terminal’s new baggage handling system is complete and passed all required testing ahead of schedule.

The system is designed to handle nearly 3,000 bags an hour for travelers leaving Kansas City.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department confirms builders are under contract to complete the new terminal by March 3, 2023. The department says it hopes to announce the day the terminal will actually open this month. It is expected to open before the NFL Draft comes to Kansas City in April.