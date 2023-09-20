KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Homicide investigators say a suspected shoplifter who was dead when KCKPD officers arrived at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store Tuesday night wasn’t shot but died following a “physical altercation” with employees outside the store.

KCKPD says all employees who were involved in the altercation are in police custody, and a second suspected shoplifter is recovering from injuries at a hospital.

Officers were called to the store at North 47th Street and Parallel Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. after investigators say two men went inside and began shoplifting, leading to the altercation outside.

Officers attempted CPR on the man found unresponsive, and emergency workers took the second man to a hospital with minor injuries.

KCK police officers are investigating a homicide near N. 47th Street and Parallel Parkway on Sept. 19, 2023. (FOX4 Photo)

Neither man has been identified, nor have the employees who were taken into custody.

KCKPD continues to investigate.