KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police sergeant has filed a lawsuit against the police board and department employees, alleging he was racially profiled in a traffic stop.

Sgt. Herb Robinson, a longtime employee with the Kansas City Police Department, filed the suit against the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, Officer Cole Modeer, Officer Marco Olivas and unnamed employees of the department.

In it, he alleges assault, false imprisonment, conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department for comment, and Capt. Leslie Foreman said the agency does “not generally comment on pending litigation to ensure fairness to all sides.”

Robinson, a Black man, said he was leaving KCPD and headed to an off-duty job on March 11, 2021, when Modeer and Olivas spotted him. Robinson alleges that the two patrol officers began to follow him because of his race, trailing him out of their jurisdiction into Raytown.

The suit says the two officers conducted a traffic stop, which Robinson argues was unlawful and caused him to experience fear, anxiety, hostility, intimidation, mental anguish and emotional distress.

The KCPD sergeant argues Modeer and Olivas had no justification to suspect he had violated any laws and had no probable cause to detain or arrest him.

Robinson said he never posed any threat to the officers, but Modeer and Olivas made racially hostile and derogatory remarks toward him during the stop.

Robinson said he reported the incident to his superiors at KCPD, but no action was taken, according to the lawsuit. He alleges the two officers provided false information about him and the incident.

The suit says Robinson suffered embarrassment, harm to his reputation, fear, anxiety, stress and other damages as the result of Modeer and Olivas’ alleged actions.

Robinson is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages. He is still employed by the department.