NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Customers of the City of Ransom public water supply system no longer have to boil their water before drinking it.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the water has been tested at a certified laboratory and is safe to drink.

The town has been under a boil water advisory since Monday when there was a loss of pressure in the water system. Losing pressure can lead to the possibility of bacterial contamination.

The KDHE says the water is safe, and the water system is fixed.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-731-2456 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.