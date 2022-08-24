WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will be holding public meetings in western Kansas in September to inform communities and public water supply systems about the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Lead and Copper Tule Revision (LCRR).

According to the KDHE, under the LCRR, public water supply systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials. The inventory will be submitted to the KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024.

The KDHE is inviting public water supply system decision-makers, operators and the public to attend its public meetings to learn more about the inventory requirements and actions that can be taken to reduce lead exposure risks in drinking water.

According to the KDHE, pipes that contain lead can become a potential health risk in drinking water. Some homes (typically built before 1988) may have lead service lines that connect to the public water supply system. Young children, infants and fetuses are particularly vulnerable to lead in drinking water and water used for formula because the physical and behavioral effects of lead occur at lower exposure levels in children.

The KDHE will review the following topics at its meetings:

Development of Lead Service Line Inventories Public Water Supply System Responsibilities Water System Customer Cooperation

Lead Exposure Health Risks from Drinking Water

Funding information for lead service line replacement

The first of two scheduled meetings will be from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom D, 221 West 43rd Street in Hays.

The second scheduled meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Clarion Inn North Central Auditorium, 1911 E. Kansas Ave. in Garden City.

Individuals needing accommodations are asked to contact the KDHE at least five business days before the hearing by calling 785-296-5514, fax 785-559-4258 or TTY 711.

The KDHE says it will announce meetings for other regions of the state once they are scheduled.

For more information about the KDHE’s Lead Service Line Inventory requirements, click here.