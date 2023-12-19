SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation says they are addressing issues with U.S. Highway 50 in western Kansas.

The department says they are aware of the deteriorating road conditions between Offerle and Spearville. Numerous potholes have developed in the pavement affecting travel between the two communities.

KDOT says a resurfacing and passing lane project will be getting underway next construction season that will address issues with the road’s condition. The department says that in the meantime, they will continue to maintain the road until the projects begin.

For the latest on road construction across the state or road conditions, visit KanDrive.gov.