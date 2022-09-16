TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has received funding to help build electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state.

The $39.5 million grant from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will come over the next five years. It will be matched with local funding to build direct current fast chargers (DCFC) across the state’s major transportation arteries: I-70, I-35, I-135, I-355, U.S. 400 and U.S. 81 from I-70 north to the Nebraska state line.

“This funding will enable the build-out of an EV corridor network, and DCFC gives EV drivers quick and convenient fueling options for long-distance travel,” Tami Alexander, KDOT Transportation Electrification manager, said in a news release. “With the vast amount of wind energy in the state, much of the fuel for EVs will be locally produced and benefit the Kansas economy.”

Once completed, nearly 1600 miles of Kansas interstates and highways will have access to fast-charging stations. For more information about the program, visit Charge Up Kansas.

KDOT says there are more than 3,100 EVs registered in Kansas. In addition, there are 457 public charging stations in the state.