WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday morning on U.S. Highway 54, around five miles west of Pratt.

According to the KBI, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Kansas Highway Patrol motor carrier inspector noticed a silver 2016 Honda Odyssey on the side of U.S. 54 in Kingman County and stopped to help.

When the motor carrier inspector was running the van’s tag, it departed, heading west. The tag would come back as stolen out of Saline County, so the KHP and deputies from the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office attempted to find it.

The van was later found stopped along the highway. Patrol vehicles then positioned in front of and behind it.

The KBI says the driver, a woman, then rammed into a Kingman County patrol car and fled.

A chase ensued into Pratt County, at which the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office joined in.

During the pursuit, the woman traded places with a male passenger.

The KBI says law enforcement deployed stop sticks several times during the chase in an attempt to slow the van down.

The van eventually stopped in a parking lot of a gas station in the 1900 block of E. 1st in Pratt. That is when a 22-year-old woman from Colorado Springs got out of the van and ran.

She would be tased during her arrest. She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, flee and elude, operating a stolen vehicle, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property.

Meanwhile, the man, a 29-year-old man from Colorado Springs, fled the scene in the opposite direction.

According to the KBI, he forced the driver of a white 2007 F-350 pickup that was pulling a trailer and water tank out of the vehicle and stole it.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said it belonged to the City of Pratt.

“[He] fled west on U.S. Highway 54, crossing the center line multiple times, endangering motorists and forcing at least one driver off the road,” said the KBI.

The man then made a loop in a field and headed back east towards Pratt.

Stop sticks were deployed, which led to the truck eventually coming to a stop.

During the incident, the KBI says a Pratt County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired multiple times into the truck, striking the man in his arm.

One person injured after officer-involved shooting along U.S. Highway 54 west of Pratt on Oct. 23, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One person injured after officer-involved shooting along U.S. Highway 54 west of Pratt on Oct. 23, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One person injured after officer-involved shooting along U.S. Highway 54 west of Pratt on Oct. 23, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One person injured after officer-involved shooting along U.S. Highway 54 west of Pratt on Oct. 23, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One person injured after officer-involved shooting along U.S. Highway 54 west of Pratt on Oct. 23, 2023 (KSN Photo)

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later released and arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault. The KBI says additional charges are expected.

No officers were injured.

The Kansas Department of Transportation temporarily closed the highway while authorities investigated. It has since reopened.

The KBI asks anyone who was driving in the area Monday around 10:45 a.m., and impacted or endangered by this incident, to call 1-800-KS-CRIME to provide a statement.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.