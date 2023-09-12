NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will host an open-house public meeting on Sept. 26 for a proposed I-135/SE 36th Street interchange reconstruction project on the south side of Newton.

Improvements would include a new three-lane bridge with shoulders, guardrail, a sidewalk on the north side of the bridge, updated lighting, improved drainage, highway signing, new pavement and pavement markings. KDOT says new development at the nearby business park and the SE 36th Street bridge condition have refueled the need for the improvement project.

The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Trail Room at Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St., Suite 143, on the south side of Newton.

It will be in an open-house format where people can come and go, view details of the proposed improvements and speak with project staff. Those who can’t attend the meeting can provide feedback on the project website through Oct. 3, 2023.

Construction could begin as soon as the summer of 2024.