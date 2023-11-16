WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, on U.S. 50/400 expansion projects in Finney and Gray counties.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gray County Recreation Center 4-H room, 17002 W. U.S. 50 in Cimarron.

A brief presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by an opportunity to view proposed improvements made since the November 2022 open house. The projects are nearing completion of the preliminary design phase, focusing on locations where the highway intersects local streets. Intersection improvements to enhance safety will be shared.

Information presented at the meeting will also be available online here for those unable to attend. You can visit the site from Nov. 16 to Dec. 2 to view information and provide comments.

In September, the western group of projects was selected for construction, which is anticipated to begin in 2026. Once the four projects are complete, a four-lane connection between Garden City and Dodge City will be nearly complete.

Construction is already occurring on the highway between Cimarron and Dodge City.