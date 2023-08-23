WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to start work on multiple resurfacing projects in Trego County the week of Aug. 28.

Project work will include milling and overlay on the following roads:

K-198 from the I-70 junction to the east city limits in Collyer.

WaKeeney business loop: U.S. 283 at I-70 (Exit 127) north to Barclay Avenue, east on Barclay Avenue to the U.S. 40B junction, then south on U.S. 40B to I-70 (Exit 128).

K-147 from 1600 feet south of P Road to P Road near the Big Creek bridge crossing.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones and directed by flaggers and a pilot car in some areas during daylight hours. Drivers are advised to plan for delays of 5 minutes or less.

KDOT expects the projects to be completed by the end of September, conditions permitting.

APAC-Kansas Inc., Shears Division, of Hutchinson is the primary contractor with a combined contract cost of approximately $1.8 million.