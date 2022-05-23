SOUTHWESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) recommended detour in southwestern Kansas will add a 101-mile, 1-hour and 40-minute detour.

Starting on Wednesday, June 1 at 12 a.m. until Monday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m., eastbound U.S. Route 50/400 between the Kearny/Finney County Line and U.S. Highway 83 will be closed due to repairs being done to the railroad crossing.

“The closure is necessary to allow Pioneer Lines to replace the crossing and concrete pavement located five miles west of Garden City between North Sherlock and North Anderson,” said KDOT.

KDOTs recommended detour route. (Courtesy: KanDrive)

According to KanDrive, eastbound traffic will be detoured at Lakin on Kansas Highway 25 north to Leoti, then east on Kansas Highway 96 to Scott City, and then south to Garden City on U.S. Highway 83.

KDOT uses state highways for official detour routes for safety, weight and maintenance concerns.

There will be signs directing traffic.