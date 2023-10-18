TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says they have been listening to input from trout anglers, and they’re making changes for the upcoming season.

The department conducted on-site interviews with licensed anglers at 25 state fishing locations across the state earlier this year. Using that input, the department is changing its trout program that began nearly 30 years ago.

Waters will now be stocked, and trout fishing season will now begin on Dec. 1 instead of Nov. 1. Water temperatures tend to be warmer in November, which can affect trout health.

Trout will now be stocked during prime fishing months rather than indiscriminately throughout the season. Waters will be stocked less often but at higher densities when they are stocked.

A total of 30 waterbodies will be stocked with approximately 62,000 pounds of rainbow trout, according to KDWP. However, the season will now end at the end of March instead of April 15 since only a small percentage of those surveyed indicated that they fished for trout in April.

“The trout program is something we’ve been happy to support in Kansas since 1994,” says Jeff Conley, KDWP Fisheries program specialist, in a news release. “However, over the years, we’ve made very few changes. This new format gives us the ability to continue the program during its most popular months, at higher stocking densities, while managing increasing costs for the fish, so the feedback received will definitely make us all more efficient.”

Most of the stocked trout will be rainbow trout. However, anglers will also occasionally find palomino or golden rainbow trout. The department says that all stocked fish will be of a catchable size, but there will be some trophy-size trout among them.

Anyone 16 years or older will need to have a trout permit and a fishing license unless they are exempt. The trout permit is an additional $14.50. For more information or to purchase a license or permit, visit GoOutdoorsKansas.com, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app, or find a vendor location in your area.

For more about trout fishing in Kansas, click here.