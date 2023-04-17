WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Warmer temperatures mean construction season on Kansas Roads, and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) wants you to think of the workers you pass by.

It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week.

KDOT said 13 people died in Kansas work zone crashes in 2022.

Speed and distracted driving both are contributing factors.

“That’s our office out there is on the roads,” said Jared Krueger, KDOT equipment operator.

Krueger and Chris Briley both work for KDOT and help to maintain the roads year-round.

They’ve had their fair share of close calls when working out on the roads for almost four years.

“It’s a scary feeling when you’re out there,” said Krueger.

“I’ve got grandkids that want to play with me, and I want to play with them, and I’d much rather go home safely,” said Chris Briley, KDOT equipment operator.

Briley said he gets it, road work can be an inconvenience for people in a rush.

“What we do is better to the roadways so that you can get to point A to point B,” said Briley.

In some instances, workers can be inches from fast-moving traffic.

They try to be alert, and hope drivers do the same.

“We are trying to do you a public service. Yes, we get paid to do that service but almost need hazard pay for everybody’s cell phones and not paying attention,” said Briley.

“There is not a text or phone call out there that can’t wait while you are going through a construction zone,” said Krueger.

Drivers ticketed for speeding in work zones usually face doubled fines.

KDOT asks every driver to slow down and avoid distractions when driving in a work zone.