WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kenny Chesney will bring his “I Go Back 2023” tour to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Thursday, March 30. His special guest will be Kelsea Ballerini.

Chesney played to over 1.3 million people at 21 NFL stadiums last year. It included a stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney said. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time at KennyChesney.com, selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.