TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released its Fourth of July Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving one non-DUI related fatality over the holiday.

Enforcement Data

DUI Arrests 18 Speed Citations 1082 Speed Warnings 745 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 111 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 10 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 6 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 Child Restraint – Citations 24 Motorist Assists 888

Crash Data