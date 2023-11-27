TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports it assisted more than 1,000 motorists, issued hundreds of citations and responded to one fatal crash this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The KHP shared in a press release on social media its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity report from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. This past weekend, KHP personnel assisted 1,117 motorists during that time. KHP reports fewer DUI arrests and fatalities than reported last year.

Captain Candice Breshears spoke on 27 News’s morning show discussing preliminary numbers before the press release was released, and spoke to driving in future winter weather.

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 15 29 18 Speed Citations 1,430 1,087 621 Speed Warnings 1,012 937 680 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 103 88 40 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 9 12 6 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 8 2 2 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 1 Child Restraint – Citations 15 13 17 Motorists Assisted 816 931 1,117 Table Courtesy/KHP