TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports it assisted more than 1,000 motorists, issued hundreds of citations and responded to one fatal crash this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The KHP shared in a press release on social media its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity report from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. This past weekend, KHP personnel assisted 1,117 motorists during that time. KHP reports fewer DUI arrests and fatalities than reported last year.

Captain Candice Breshears spoke on 27 News’s morning show discussing preliminary numbers before the press release was released, and spoke to driving in future winter weather.

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests152918
Speed Citations 1,4301,087621
Speed Warnings1,012937680
Safety Belt – Adult Citations1038840
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings9126
Safety Belt – Teen Citations822
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings101
Child Restraint – Citations151317
Motorists Assisted 8169311,117
Table Courtesy/KHP
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI Related Crashed010
DUI Related Fatalities010
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashed121
Non-DUI Related Fatalities141
Table Courtesy/KHP