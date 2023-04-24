KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are in custody following a chase through three Kansas counties, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It started on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 54, east of Greensburg. Authorities tried to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving.

The KHP did call off the pursuit when it became too dangerous. Area law enforcement was able to pick back up on the suspects.

The chase went through Pratt into northwestern Kingman County, eventually ending northwest of Kingman.

Officers located the vehicle the suspects were in, in flames. Both suspects were eventually located nearby and were taken into custody.

No officers were injured in the chase.