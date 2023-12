WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has been urging safe driving this holiday season, but one driver apparently didn’t listen.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner posted on X (formerly Twitter) that another trooper — R. Davis — stopped a motorist for driving 119 miles per hour on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

The total fine for the speeding violation came out to $513, Trooper Ben said.

“Slow down and make our holiday travels safe for everyone,” Trooper Ben said in the post.