GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash late Thursday in Greenwood County.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 54, about 20 miles east of U.S. Highway 77, between Eureka and Rosalia.

The patrol says a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 54 crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The patrol hasn’t released the victims’ identities or how many were killed in the crash.