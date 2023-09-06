WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol released its 2023 Labor Day Weekend report, and it showed some positive trends.

The reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. It says the KHP worked two fatal non-DUI-related crashes over the holiday.

Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

Overall, DUIs were cut in more than half from 2022. Last year, KHP reported 34 DUI arrests. In 2023, there were just 16.

Speeding tickets were also down over the weekend, KHP says. In 2022, troopers issued a total of 796 speeding tickets over the holiday weekend. This year, troopers only issued 687. Warnings were also down from 645 last year to just 447 in 2023.

Overall, KHP performed more motorist assists this year than last, helping 772 motorists in 2023 compared to 646 last year.