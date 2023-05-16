TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The State of Kansas will be holding its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and National Police Week on Thursday and Friday.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, in 2022, 226 officers were killed in the line of duty in the U.S. As of May 11, 2023, 37 officers have been killed in the line of duty in the U.S. in 2023.

The annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Candlelight Vigil will take place on Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m. in the First Floor Rotunda area of the Kansas Statehouse. A Candlelight Lighting Ceremony will follow at the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument, located on the northeast quadrant of the Statehouse grounds.

On Friday, May 19, the annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Second Floor Rotunda of the Statehouse at 12 p.m. Afterward, a Wreath-Laying Ceremony will take place at the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument.

Four names have been added to the monument this year:

Deputy Sidnee Taylor Carter, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Oct. 7, 2022 Sidnee Taylor Carter, age 22, served with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for one and a half years in the Adult Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February 2022. After graduating from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Academy in July 2022, Deputy Carter was assigned to Patrol, Second Watch.

At the time of her death on Oct. 7, 2022, Deputy Carter was in a marked patrol unit, responding to a disturbance call in western Sedgwick County, when another motorist failed to stop at a stop sign, striking Deputy Carter’s patrol car. Deputy Carter sustained multiple blunt force injuries and succumbed to her injuries at the accident scene.

Deputy Carter is survived by her mother and stepfather, her father, two sisters, and two brothers.

The Carter family traveled to Washington, D.C., for this year’s National Police Week.

Captain Clay Morsell Germany, Wichita Police Department

End of Watch: July 9, 2021 Clay Morsell Germany, age 58, a 26-year veteran police officer, served at the rank of Captain with the Wichita Police Department.

In October 2020, Captain Germany, in the performance of his daily police duties, had been in contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. On Oct. 20, 2020, Captain Germany tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in ongoing respiratory and COVID-related medical issues. On July 9, 2021, after a lengthy, courageous battle with chronic respiratory failure, Captain Germany succumbed to medical complications resulting from his COVID exposure. Captain Germany is survived by his wife, six daughters, and one son.

Officer David Leroy Ingle, Iola Police Department

End of Watch: Jan. 4, 2022 David Leroy Ingle, age 52, a 12-year veteran police officer, served with the City of Iola for the past 9 years.

During mid to late December 2021, Officer Ingle had been responding daily to work assignments and calls for service involving persons who had or were suspected of having COVID-19. Testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 30, 2021, Officer Ingle was hospitalized and subsequently transferred to Topeka for further medical treatment. On Jan. 4, 2022, following a very short, courageous battle with the COVID virus, Officer Ingle succumbed to medical complications resulting from his COVID exposure. Officer Ingle is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

Deputy James Lucero, Ford County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Jan. 3, 1922 James Lucero, age 49, served as a deputy sheriff with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 19, 1921, until his death on Jan. 3, 1922.

Deputy Lucero also served as a special officer with the Santa Fe Railway. On Jan. 2, 1922, Deputy Lucero responded to a death threat call, subsequently escorting the intoxicated suspect home. Shortly after arriving at the suspect’s home, the individual became violent. The inebriated suspect pulled a gun, shooting Deputy Lucero in the head at close range. Deputy Lucero succumbed to his gunshot wound the following day, Jan. 3, 2022. Arrested and convicted of second-degree murder, the suspect was sentenced to the Kansas State Penitentiary.

At the time of his death, Deputy Lucero was survived by three young children.

On Tuesday, Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran spoke on the Senate Floor to recognize National Police Week and remember Kansas law enforcement who passed away in 2022.

“We honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s fallen law enforcement officers, remember those who have departed and acknowledge and express our gratitude for the sacrifices all law enforcement officers make every day they wear the badge,” said Sen. Moran. “During this week, and really every other week of the year, we should and we do honor those we have lost and remember the families they left behind.”

Sen. Moran recognized Deputy Carter, Officer Ingle, Sheriff Robert Craft with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Sergeant Stacy Murrow with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

To watch Sen. Moran’s full remarks, click here.