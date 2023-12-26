TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the 33rd year, the Kansas Highway Patrol has received a donation of fuel to operate their vehicles through the holidays.

The Independent Energy & Convenience, previously known as Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas, has provided vouchers for 525 gallons of fuel for troopers to use to fill their vehicles.

“For over 30 years, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience’s Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations,” said Brian Posler, executive director of Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience in a news release. “Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families, and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays.”

“For over three decades, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience has graciously donated fuel to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The fuel helps our agency with our efforts to keep Kansas roadways safe,” said Captain Candice Breshears, Kansas Highway Patrol. “As always, we want to thank Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience for their donation and for their continued support. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

The Kanas Highway Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state are out patrolling in extra numbers through the holidays. For travel tips from the Kansas Highway Patrol before you head out, click here.

For the latest on road conditions, including construction taking place across the state, visit KanDrive.gov.