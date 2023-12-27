TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its annual report on Christmas weekend holiday activity.

From 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 25, the patrol assisted 449 motorists. There were two non-DUI-related crashes resulting in a total of two deaths. One death was attributed to winter weather that moved across the state.

Seven people were arrested for DUI compared to 16 over the Christmas holiday in 2022. The patrol issued 370 speed citations and 326 speed warnings.

Twenty-one adults and two teens were cited for not wearing seat belts, while two teens were issued warnings for not buckling up. Nine citations were issued for children being unrestrained in a vehicle.

Law enforcement will still be out on the roads in increased numbers through New Year’s as part of the “Take Down DUI” campaign.