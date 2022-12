TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Christmas weekend activity report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

The KHP worked four non-DUI-related fatal crashes and had four non-DUI-related fatalities.

Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2020 and 2021.

Enforcement Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 18 15 16 Speed Citations 590 377 416 Speed Warnings 613 491 388 Safety Belt Citations 48 29 32 Safety Belt Warnings 5 2 2 Safety Belt Teen Citations 0 1 3 Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 0 1 Child Restraint Citations 9 10 6 Motorist Assist 620 595 512