TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding after a federal judge decided on a tactic referred to as “Kansas Two Step,” which was handed down on Friday. Troopers target motorists with out-of-state license plates or those traveling to or from states where recreational marijuana is legal.

The KHP says it will continue “its endeavor to ensure that our enforcement operations respect constitutional rights and comply with the law as we carry out our missions of Service, Courtesy, and Protection.”

“I remain committed to the Kansas Highway Patrol and the employees that are serving within the agency. The administration and all agency members will continue to be held to the highest levels of integrity and professionalism,” said Colonel Erik Smith, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP is welcoming complaints from the public regarding the lawsuit and case. To express a concern, the patrol has an online complaint forum within its Professional Standards Unit. You can find it by clicking here.