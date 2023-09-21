WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is spreading awareness about railroad track and train safety for Rail Safety Week.

Rail Safety Week is during the week of Monday, Sept. 18, and is a collaborative effort among Operation Lifesaver, Inc., state Operation Lifesaver programs, and rail safety partners across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

Operation Lifesaver says every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

More than 2,100 people are injured or killed annually in crossing and trespassing incidents in North America, according to Operation Lifesaver.

Operation Lifesaver also says more than 60% of collisions occur at crossings equipped with lights and/or gates.

The KHP says troopers across the state held positive reinforcement lanes at railroad crossings throughout the state, where they passed out rail safety information and rail safety key chains.

“Always be cautious near railroad crossings, always expect a train and never try to beat a train,” said the KHP.