WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kansas and local law enforcement agencies for a statewide DUI enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The focus of the enforcement is to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roadways. It is the agency’s fourth time participating in “Saturation Saturday.”

For the campaign, law enforcement will implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols to combat impaired driving across the state. This year’s “Saturation Saturday” campaign coincides with the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign.

“Law enforcement will be working diligently to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely,” said Herman Jones, KHP superintendent. “Driving while under the influence not only puts your life on the line, but it risks the lives of fellow motorists and pedestrians. We can’t stress enough how important it is to always drive sober.”

With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, the KHP encourages you to celebrate safely by planning to have a sober driver or using a ride-share service if you will be drinking.

The Kansas Department of Transportation provides funding for statewide DUI enforcement.