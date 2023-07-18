WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) —The school year is just around the corner, and the Kansas Highway Patrol is making sure buses are safe for kids.

A news release from the KHP says every July and August, troopers partner with school districts across the state to check all school buses and ensure they are in proper working condition.

The release says troopers will check the lights, emergency exits, fires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits as a part of the inspection.

“Our children are the future,” KHP Captain Candice Brashears said in the news release. “We owe it to the family members and their children to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely. By partnering with school districts across Kansas, we can ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep Kansas children safe.”

A decal will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield for any bus or school vehicle that passes the inspection. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until a KHP trooper rechecks the vehicle.

Last year, KHP troopers inspected 10,812 buses and other school vehicles.